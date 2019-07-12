Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Dating Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Star’s Ex

Phaedra Parks has reportedly found a new man after her split from radio personality Tone Kapone in May.

In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed that she's finally moved on with her life after her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was jailed for eight years for bank fraud and identity theft.

While she failed to name her new bae, the site found receipts showing her getting cozy to the Haves and the Have Nots actor Medina Islam, who is also the ex of Parks' former RHOA co-star Claudia Jordan.