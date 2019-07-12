Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Dating Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Star’s Ex

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Phaedra Parks has reportedly found a new man after her split from radio personality Tone Kapone in May.
In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed that she's finally moved on with her life after her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was jailed for eight years for bank fraud and identity theft.
While she failed to name her new bae, the site found receipts showing her getting cozy to the Haves and the Have Nots actor Medina Islam, who is also the ex of Parks' former RHOA co-star Claudia Jordan.
The site posted a video showing the two cozied up while seemingly out on a date together.
Speaking on her new love, she revealed that they met on an exclusive dating app called Raya, and he actually signed up with the intention of meeting her.
"We've been in the same circles for some years, but he heard that I was on this dating site and he joined to meet me," she said in the interview. "You choose someone and if they like you back, they send a rocket blast. And so the rocket blast came through and I answered the call."
Parks also gushed a bit about her new love life, telling the Daily Mail that after things "didn't quite work out" with Kapone, she's finally found someone who is "more suitable" for her.
"I didn't date for four years and so I put my foot into the man pond I guess about nine months to a year ago," she said. "I dated a guy and that didn't quite work out and so I found another guy that's more suitable for me and I'm quite excited and happy about him. He's very smart, very intelligent. He's kind, we are both socially active. He's really sober and smart. He's a great father. So I'm excited about it."
Good for you, Phaedra!
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
