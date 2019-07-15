Safaree's Ex Claps Back At Erica Mena Over 'Bitter' Marriage Comments

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Erica Mena is back to sharing her thoughts on those who object to her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Safaree Samuels. This time, however, her words caught the attention of her man's ex, Gabrielle Davis, and her clap back is one for the books.
The Love & Hip Hop starlet took to Twitter on Sunday to voice her opinion on "bitter butt hurt females" who "claim they don't wanna get married" — a group she felt the need to clarify that she was never a part of.
In response to Mena's judgmental comments, Davis, whom Samuels allegedly intended on proposing to with the same ring he presented to Mena, outlined her own reasoning for not taking those vows just yet.
"I'm not willing to marry someone who is willing to marry anyone," she tweeted. "Bitter bothered b*****s always quick to point a finger. Like I'm over here minding my business... Like watching two leftovers trying to make a whole meal."
Ouch!
The Love & Hip Hop star has been on a roll lately. Just days ago, she rubbed folks the wrong way when she shamed her single wedding guests, saying that no plus ones will be allowed at her wedding unless the invited guest is either married or engaged.
