LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Nicole Murphy Of 'Messing Around' With Her Ex-Husband During Their Marriage

A day after Nicole Murphy apologized for kissing Lela Rochon's husband of 20 years, Antoine Fuqua, during a trip to Italy, LisaRaye McCoy is sharing her thoughts on the situation. Turns out, the incident struck a personal chord with her.

As previously reported, Murphy issued a statement to TMZ on Wednesday apologizing for causing any hurt or embarrassment to Rochon and her family. Her words came days after she explained that she and Fuqua were strictly friends who shared a "friendly kiss" after bumping into one another. The pictures, however, looked more than friendly.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she said. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man."

When the photos of Murphy and Fuqua kissing were first posted to The Shade Room's Instagram account, McCoy took to the comments section to share her thoughts: "Gurl @nickimurphy you went after @iamlelerochon husband too?...smh So wrong....again!!!" she wrote.

TMZ recently stopped the actress while out and about, and she expounded a bit more on her disgust for the messy situation and Murphy. When asked if there was any truth to the claims that Murphy also messed around with her ex-husband, Michael Misick, McCoy said, "That's true. That's absolutely true."

When asked to explain exactly what transpired, she added, "Just what you said. She messed around with my husband."

The actress then went on to specifically express her frustrations with Murphy and why she thought the kiss was inappropriate.

"Here's the thing, we've all done something that we regret. We've all made mistakes and we have to learn from that," she said. "But when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family, how does a 'family kiss' turn into an 'I'm sorry' apology? What do you mean? You didn't know that she was married? We all knew that she was married! And that was 20 years. That's history. You don't do that amongst friends because there's no loyalty there. There's no loyalty. You gotta look up, and the person you invited to your house and you celebrating your birthdays and you're going to games with, you gotta look up and they're in Italy with your husband? Bulls**t."

Shifting her thoughts to Rochon, McCoy said her feelings of betrayal and humiliation from this situation are completely warranted.

"It's hard, because I know she's sad and messed up about this and embarrassed about this, because she had someone that she used to see around right next to her to be able to go, 'What? Really? Why?'" she said. "The comment from me wasn't messy. It was sincere because I've been in that situation before, but amongst friends? Come on!"

When asked if she considers Murphy to be a "homewrecker," she said, "I don't know if she's a homewrecker or not — I can't say that. But I know what she's doing in people's homes is wrecking it."

After stressing that she "definitely confronted" Murphy over messing with her ex-husband, the Players Club star said that while she does not know whether or not Murphy deliberately seeks married men, she believes she is likely looking for someone to put her back into the lap of luxury. Murphy was married to actor/comedian Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006.

"You gotta ask her what she's interested in," McCoy said. "I know she's interested in getting back in the same position she was in."

Lastly, when asked if she has anything to relay to Murphy, directly, she said, "I ain't got s**t to say to Nicole."

Take a look at the clip, below: