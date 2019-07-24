Nicole Murphy Issues Apology After Photos Surfaced Of Her Kissing Lela Rochon's Husband

Nicole Murphy has issued an apology after being photographed kissing Lela Rochon's husband, director Antoine Fuqua. She has also clarified why she locked lips with the married man after initially saying the moment was misconstrued.

After explaining in a statement that the two are just "family friends" and exchanged a "friendly hello," Murphy has decided to share a bit more with TMZ, leading with an apology.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she said. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in any way inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

The site added that they were told that she kissed Fuqua because she believed his 20-year marriage with the Waiting to Exhale actress was over and they were divorced. TMZ added that they were told that she "feels terrible about this and hopes folks can forgive her for the mistake."

It remains unclear whether Fuqua told Murphy he was single prior to the kiss. The director is yet to speak out on the scandal.