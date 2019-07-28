Surprise! Christina Milian And Boyfriend, Matt Pokora, Make A Huge Announcement

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora who recently announced they are expecting their first child together!
On Sunday (July 28), the 37-year-old actress/singer took to Instagram to publicize her pregnancy with an adorable photo posed with her French songwriter beau, who happily held an ultrasound in front of her bare belly.
“New release 2020!” she captioned the image. “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.”
Excited, the 33-year-old soon to be dad also shared the same photo with the caption, “The next generation is on its way! Legacy on the way! #Happyman.”
This will make baby No. 2 for Christina, who shares a 9-year-old daughter, Violet, with ex-husband The Dream.
Congrats to the parents-to-be who began dating in August 2017!
(Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
