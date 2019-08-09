Idris Elba And Caleb McLaughlin To Star In Lee Daniels' 'Concrete Cowboys'

Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin are teaming up for a new film titled Concrete Cowboys, which is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community that dates back more than 100 years.

According to Deadline, the film, which is also inspired by the novel Ghetto Cowboys by Greg Neri, will follow 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) and his estranged father Harp, (Elba), who takes him in. Set in North Philadelphia, the story will explore how Cole "discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence and encroachment of gentrification."