Idris Elba And Caleb McLaughlin To Star In Lee Daniels' 'Concrete Cowboys'

They will play father and son.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin are teaming up for a new film titled Concrete Cowboys, which is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community that dates back more than 100 years.

According to Deadline, the film, which is also inspired by the novel Ghetto Cowboys by Greg Neri, will follow 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) and his estranged father Harp, (Elba), who takes him in. Set in North Philadelphia, the story will explore how Cole "discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence and encroachment of gentrification."

In addition to Elba and McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight and When They See Us), Byron Bowers (The Chi) and Lorraine Toussaint (The Village and Orange Is the New Black) are confirmed to star.

Concrete Cowboys will be produced through Lee Daniels Entertainment, Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures. Elba is also producing the drama alongside Daniels, Tooley and more.

The film does not yet have a premiere date.

(Photos from left: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

