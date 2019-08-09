Idris Elba And Caleb McLaughlin To Star In Lee Daniels' 'Concrete Cowboys'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin are teaming up for a new film titled Concrete Cowboys, which is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community that dates back more than 100 years.
According to Deadline, the film, which is also inspired by the novel Ghetto Cowboys by Greg Neri, will follow 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) and his estranged father Harp, (Elba), who takes him in. Set in North Philadelphia, the story will explore how Cole "discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence and encroachment of gentrification."
In addition to Elba and McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight and When They See Us), Byron Bowers (The Chi) and Lorraine Toussaint (The Village and Orange Is the New Black) are confirmed to star.
Concrete Cowboys will be produced through Lee Daniels Entertainment, Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures. Elba is also producing the drama alongside Daniels, Tooley and more.
The film does not yet have a premiere date.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
