Eddie Murphy.

Watch Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More In The Star-Studded Trailer To 'Dolemite Is My Name'

The remake of the classic comes to streaming this fall.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Eddie Murphy's comeback is in full swing with the official trailer release for his new forthcoming film, Dolemite Is My Name.

In the star-studded 1970s Blaxploitation-themed movie, Murphy stars as real-life comedian and "Godfather of Rap" Rudy Ray Moore, whose career blew up due to his larger-than-life character, Dolemite. The film follows Moore's mission to make Dolemite, a movie that's sure to be the first of its kind.

The film is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will see a limited theatrical release in the fall. 

In addition to Murphy, the movie stars the likes of Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps and more.

Watch the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, below:

Dolemite Is My Name is set for a fall release on Netflix and select theaters.

(Photo: Netflix)

