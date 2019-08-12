Watch Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More In The Star-Studded Trailer To 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Eddie Murphy's comeback is in full swing with the official trailer release for his new forthcoming film, Dolemite Is My Name.
In the star-studded 1970s Blaxploitation-themed movie, Murphy stars as real-life comedian and "Godfather of Rap" Rudy Ray Moore, whose career blew up due to his larger-than-life character, Dolemite. The film follows Moore's mission to make Dolemite, a movie that's sure to be the first of its kind.
The film is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will see a limited theatrical release in the fall.
In addition to Murphy, the movie stars the likes of Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps and more.
Watch the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, below:
Dolemite Is My Name is set for a fall release on Netflix and select theaters.
(Photo: Netflix)
