Watch Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More In The Star-Studded Trailer To 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Eddie Murphy's comeback is in full swing with the official trailer release for his new forthcoming film, Dolemite Is My Name.

In the star-studded 1970s Blaxploitation-themed movie, Murphy stars as real-life comedian and "Godfather of Rap" Rudy Ray Moore, whose career blew up due to his larger-than-life character, Dolemite. The film follows Moore's mission to make Dolemite, a movie that's sure to be the first of its kind.