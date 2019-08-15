Cyn Santana Responds To Rumors That She Won't Let Joe Budden See Their Son

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden's breakup is only getting messier as time goes on.

After the two ended their engagement recently following Cyn's admission on Love & Hip Hop that she has been struggling with postpartum depression, the former couple has refrained from speaking any further on their dissolved relationship.

Now, however, the rapper and podcaster appears to be accusing the reality starlet of keeping their son away from him — at least that's what some of his fans believe following a recent tweet.