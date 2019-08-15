Cyn Santana Responds To Rumors That She Won't Let Joe Budden See Their Son

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Cyn Santana and Joe Budden's breakup is only getting messier as time goes on.
After the two ended their engagement recently following Cyn's admission on Love & Hip Hop that she has been struggling with postpartum depression, the former couple has refrained from speaking any further on their dissolved relationship.
Now, however, the rapper and podcaster appears to be accusing the reality starlet of keeping their son away from him — at least that's what some of his fans believe following a recent tweet.
"I miss my son so much.... gotta go thru it tho... again," he tweeted on Tuesday alluding to going through a similar ordeal with his oldest son.
His tweet caused some of his followers to take aim at Cyn, and she wasted no time stressing that they didn't know the whole story.
"Y'all think I give a damn about what complete strangers with ZERO information have to say about me as it pertains to my son?" she tweeted in response to the criticism. "Y'all don't know a SINGLE thing about anything. I've kept it like that on purpose sis. Y'all stay blessed and protected tho."
In a follow-up tweet, she urged her fans to "pay close attention to people's patterns and tactics," as "it'll save you headaches, heartaches and energy."
Joe and Cyn welcomed their son, Lexington Budden, in December 2017.
(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS