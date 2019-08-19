Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Some Epic Personal News

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 05: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw' press conference on August 5, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order!

Written by Moriba Cummings

The Rock might be having the best summer of his life!

The Hobbs & Shaw actor — real name Dwayne Johnson — took to Instagram on Monday morning (August 19) to announce that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, tied the knot over the weekend in a private ceremony.

The star shared the news with two photos of the couple both dressed in white. He captioned the post, "We Do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, first met in 2006 when he was filming The Game Plan and began dating several months later, after the actor divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia.

The newlyweds share two daughters together: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 1. The actor also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone Johnson, from his previous marriage.

Congratulations to the couple on their nuptials!

(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

