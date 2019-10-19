Oprah Winfrey Gifts College Student She Roasted For Having A Cracked Phone With A Brand New iPhone 11

Oprah Winfrey recently went viral for poking fun at a Morehouse College student for having a cracked iPhone. Little did he know what the 65-year-old media mogul had in store only a couple weeks later.

Last week, Oprah headed to Atlanta's Morehouse College to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program scholarship, where she surprisingly announced her plans to donate another $13 million to the program.

Spotted departing from the festivities, freshman students Zachariah Smith and Olufemi Yessoufou jumped at the opportunity to thank the famed philanthropist.

The clip, which was only seven seconds, went viral after Oprah playfully poked fun at Yessoufou’s cracked iPhone screen as he attempted to get a video selfie.