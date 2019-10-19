Oprah Winfrey Gifts College Student She Roasted For Having A Cracked Phone With A Brand New iPhone 11

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Oprah Winfrey recently went viral for poking fun at a Morehouse College student for having a cracked iPhone. Little did he know what the 65-year-old media mogul had in store only a couple weeks later.
Last week, Oprah headed to Atlanta's Morehouse College to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program scholarship, where she surprisingly announced her plans to donate another $13 million to the program.
RELATED | Oprah Makes A Historic Investment To Support Morehouse College Students
Spotted departing from the festivities, freshman students Zachariah Smith and Olufemi Yessoufou jumped at the opportunity to thank the famed philanthropist.
The clip, which was only seven seconds, went viral after Oprah playfully poked fun at Yessoufou’s cracked iPhone screen as he attempted to get a video selfie.
“Hey, Oprah,” Yessoufou said. “Hey,” she responded, before adding: “That’s me. That’s me in your cracked phone.”
The video, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times, not only proved Oprah has an amazing sense of humor, but her actions afterward proved she’s the G.O.A.T.
“Oprah already has this phone for you, and it's my job to make sure you get it," Yessoufou told BuzzFeed about a message he received the next day in his DM.
The brand new iPhone 11 with a phone case arrived a couple weeks later. A note from Opah came with the phone, which read, “Dear Olufemi, We can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover.”
Gotta love Oprah. Check out Olufemi’s phone below:
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS