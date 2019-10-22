Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Mally Mall Pleads Guilty To Running An Illegal Prostitution Business

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mall has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors for running an illegal prostitution business.
According to TMZ, Mall — whose real name is Jamal Rashid — admitted one count of "use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity" as a part of the deal. In layman's terms, the ex-reality star admitted to operating a prostitution ring.
Monsters and Critics further reports that federal prosecutors in Nevada, where prostitution is "legally permitted in some form," state that Mall, 44, "owned, operated and managed several prostitution businesses disguised as a string of escort services in Clark Country, Nevada, between April 2002 and September 2014."
In addition to admitting to running the business, Mall reportedly also used his own credit card to pay for some of the women's airfares and other expenses. The music producer also reportedly used sex work websites like Backpage to advertise the women whom he reportedly employed.
This comes months after Mally Mall's residence was raided by the LAPD in April in connection with an investigation into human trafficking and trafficking of exotic animals. He was eventually released and no charges were filed against him.
