'Love & Hip Hop' Guest Star Lyndon ‘Sas’ Smith Accused Of Leading Sex Trafficking Operation

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution , police claim that Lyndon "Sas" Smith , 26 — who appeared on the VH1 reality show roughly 20 times — and his alleged partner in crime, James Ruffin , 27, had a plan in place to travel out of Georgia to pimp out two teenage girls.

A recurring Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta guest star and an accomplice are being accused of trafficking two teenage girls for prostitution, authorities reported on Thursday (October 17).

AJC reports that both men were taken to the DeKalb County Jail on "charges of criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to pimp a person less than 18 years of age."

The specific ages of the alleged victims have not been released.

Smith, who has appeared in a supporting role on three seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, is a member of hip-hop group Da Razkalz. He is the brother of longtime guest star Scrapp DeLeon, who became a series regular in season eight.