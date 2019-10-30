John Witherspoon, Star Of 'Friday' And 'The Wayans Bros.,' Has Died

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, best known for his roles in Friday and The Wayans Bros., has passed away. He was 77.

The comedy legend's family confirmed his death to Deadline in a statement.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," it reads. "He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say 'I'm no big deal,' but he was a huge deal to us."