Eddie Murphy Allegedly Tried To Stop Whitney Houston And Bobby Brown's Wedding

With the days counting down to the official release of A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, a memoir by the late singer's former confidant and close friend Robyn Crawford, new excerpts continue to be shared, outlining surprising details from the singer's life, as told from Crawford's perspective.
Following the release of an except which detailed Crawford's allegedly romantic relationship with Houston, another has been shared alleging that comedian Eddie Murphy tried to warn the "I Look to You" singer against marrying R&B singer Bobby Brown.
In an excerpt obtained by People, Crawford claimed she watched as Whitney Houston became captivated by Murphy during the course of their relationship. The two eventually dated in the mid-1980s while their careers were on a meteoric rise.
"She was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive," Crawford wrote before claiming the singer "lost herself" in the alleged imbalance of the relationship.
"One day when Eddie was supposed to come to dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney," she continued. "She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled sling backs. For a moment, I thought, 'Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.'"
Crawford added that when Murphy skipped out on the dinner, Houston was left "devastated," leaving her concerned that her friend was developing an unhealthy focus on her relationship with the comedian. She detailed, however, that the two eventually broke up and continued with their lives, having immense fame.
She claimed, however, that things took an unexpected turn, years later, when Houston received a shocking phone call on the morning of her wedding day to Bobby Brown on July 18, 1992.
"[That day], Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake," Crawford wrote. "But she pressed ahead."
As the world knows, Houston and Brown went on to have one of the most recognizable celebrity marriages in Hollywood history. They eventually divorced after almost 15 years of marriage.
Neither Brown nor Murphy has addressed Crawford's claims.
