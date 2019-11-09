11-Year-Old 'Us' Star, Evan Alex, Is Writing His Own Horror Movie

Jordan Peele and Evan Alex

11-Year-Old 'Us' Star, Evan Alex, Is Writing His Own Horror Movie

"I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones."

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Us star Evan Alex has enlisted the help of Jordan Peele to guide him in writing his very own horror film. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Jordan Peele and Evan Alex attend the "Us" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

The 11-year-old, who starred in Peele’s terrifying flick that grossed over $255 million worldwide, revealed the thrilling news at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's 20th annual party, last Sunday. 

RELATED | Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is So Terrifying That Audiences Can Barely Watch It With Their Eyes Open

"I'm working on my own project," Alex told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm writing a script. … I’ve talked to Jordan about it. I’ve talked to him about the horror and about how I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Actor Evan Alex attends the "Us" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

As this time, the premise of the story is unknown, but this idea could prove to be an exciting experience for Alex, who played the son of Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke‘s character in Us

RELATED | Jordan Peele Finally Explains The Twisted Ending Of ‘Us’

Alex’s plan to take over the movie industry with his creative writings comes right on the heels of Marsai Martin, who snagged the title of the industry's youngest executive producer with her brainchild, Little, starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae.

RELATED | Marsai Martin Is Just One Of 15 Young Black Entrepreneurs Making Bank

Join us as we wish the young actor, the best of luck!

(Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs