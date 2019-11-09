11-Year-Old 'Us' Star, Evan Alex, Is Writing His Own Horror Movie

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Us star Evan Alex has enlisted the help of Jordan Peele to guide him in writing his very own horror film.
The 11-year-old, who starred in Peele’s terrifying flick that grossed over $255 million worldwide, revealed the thrilling news at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's 20th annual party, last Sunday.
"I'm working on my own project," Alex told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm writing a script. … I’ve talked to Jordan about it. I’ve talked to him about the horror and about how I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones."
As this time, the premise of the story is unknown, but this idea could prove to be an exciting experience for Alex, who played the son of Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke‘s character in Us.
Alex’s plan to take over the movie industry with his creative writings comes right on the heels of Marsai Martin, who snagged the title of the industry's youngest executive producer with her brainchild, Little, starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae.
Join us as we wish the young actor, the best of luck!
(Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
