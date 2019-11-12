'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Apryl Jones Claps Back At Meek Mill After He Slams Her Relationship With Fizz

Lil Fizz, Apryl Jones, Meek Mill.

'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Apryl Jones Responds To Meek Mill After He Slams Her Relationship With Fizz

"But you tried to talk to me."

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

The drama between Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones and just about everyone who disapproves of her relationship with her ex's bandmate Lil Fizz continues.

After Jones went on another rant defending her romance with the B2K member, rapper Meek Mill chimed in, sharing his opinion on the two's heavily criticized romance.

Jones took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her boo'd up with her new man.

"My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f**k," she captioned the post.

RELATED: K. Michelle Blasts Apryl Jones For Comment About 'Exotic' Women

The top comment under the post came from Meek, who didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts on their controversial relationship.

"Y'all outta pocket for this move. No disrespect," he wrote, referencing the fact that Fizz was once close friends with Jones' ex-boyfriend Omarion, who also happens to be his former bandmate.

Several commenters co-signed with the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper, responding with "100" emojis and remarks like "facts" and "u deada*s right."

Not one to let a comment roll by, Jones eventually clapped back at the rapper, responding, "No disrespect. But you tried to talk to me. And that's not out of pocket.....?"

Take a look at the exchange, below:

Not everyone is against Fizz and Jones' romance, though. Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei, also commented below the post, claiming, "no one but you two know what truly happened behind closed doors."

Pleased with her words, Jones responded, "I love you for that! That's so true the rest is perception."

This continues to be the story that never dies.

(Photos from left: John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom, Jerritt Clark/WireImage, Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

NOVEMBER 17 8/7C

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC