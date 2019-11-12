'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Apryl Jones Claps Back At Meek Mill After He Slams Her Relationship With Fizz

The drama between Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones and just about everyone who disapproves of her relationship with her ex's bandmate Lil Fizz continues.

After Jones went on another rant defending her romance with the B2K member, rapper Meek Mill chimed in, sharing his opinion on the two's heavily criticized romance.

Jones took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her boo'd up with her new man.

"My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f**k," she captioned the post.