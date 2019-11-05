K. Michelle Slams Apryl Jones For A Comment She Made About 'Exotic' Women

Apryl Jones has wasted no time taking aim at those who disapprove of her relationship with her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star Lil Fizz. Now, it appears her former cast mate K. Michelle is taking issue with her latest outburst.

During the latest episode of the reality series, Apryl and Fizz confirmed their relationship to the rest of the cast, and Moniece Slaughter — Fizz's ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child — tried to talk to the boy band member about their co-parenting issues. Fizz fired back, however, with claims that she is using their son to interfere with his personal life, and he even echoed Jones' sentiment that she still has romantic feelings for him.

While venting about the messy ordeal, Jones took the time to — once again — address those who aren't here for their relationship, and K. Michelle took issue with one particular part of her rant.