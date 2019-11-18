T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deactivates Her Social Media Accounts Following The Rapper's Comments About Her Virginity

As previously reported , the rapper sat down with the hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast, earlier this month, where he admitted to tagging along to 18-year-old Deyjah's appointments with her gynecologist to "check her hymen."

T.I. 's daughter Deyjah Harris has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts weeks after her father made controversial comments about her virginity.

"I said, 'Look, doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," he recalled, laughing along with the show's co-hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

Since the now-removed episode aired, Mandi and Moham have issued a statement apologizing for making light of Tip's words and Deyjah has unfollowed the "Whatever U Like" rapper's wife, Tiny, and daughter Zonnique Pullins on social media.

Deyjah, days prior to deactivating her social media accounts, thanked her followers for their support during the public scandal.