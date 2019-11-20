Princess Love Posts Cryptic Message After Ray J Blocks Her On Social Media

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Princess Love and Ray J's relationship is back on the rocks — or so it seems.
The Love & Hip Hop starlet, who is currently eight months pregnant, recently returned to social media to share a cryptic tweet after revealing that the "One Wish" singer left her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After calling her husband out in the comments section of his November 9 Instagram post, which featured a photo of their family of three, Love took to Twitter to share just a short sentiment that her followers believe is directed towards her marriage.
"Time to let go...," she tweeted.
Shortly after posting the tweet, Love took to Instagram to share that Ray has seemingly blocked her on the social media app.
"Somebody tell Scooty boy he's only hurting himself," she captioned a screenshot of the blank profile. "This is so funny to me."
Take a look below:
Ray J is yet to publicly address his wife's claims.
