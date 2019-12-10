Lori Harvey Reportedly Moves Out Of Her Parents' House Following Rumors She’s Dating Future

After hinting more about their relationship status in the past few weeks, Harvey has reportedly moved out of her parent’s home and into the “Mask Off” artist’s Los Angeles penthouse apartment, according to EurWeb.

With reports circling that the 22-year-old’s parents disapproved of her relationship with the 36-year-old Atlanta native, an insider reported to MTO News that although they don’t know if her budding relationship received a stamp of approval, Steve and Marjorie Harvey “don’t [meddle] in her personal business.”

The two love birds were recently spotted at Art Basel in Miami and Teyana Taylor’s birthday celebration.