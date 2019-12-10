Lori Harvey Reportedly Moves Out Of Her Parents' House Following Rumors She’s Dating Future

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Lori Harvey is making moves — literally — following rumors that she’s dating Future.
After hinting more about their relationship status in the past few weeks, Harvey has reportedly moved out of her parent’s home and into the “Mask Off” artist’s Los Angeles penthouse apartment, according to EurWeb.
With reports circling that the 22-year-old’s parents disapproved of her relationship with the 36-year-old Atlanta native, an insider reported to MTO News that although they don’t know if her budding relationship received a stamp of approval, Steve and Marjorie Harvey “don’t [meddle] in her personal business.”
The two love birds were recently spotted at Art Basel in Miami and Teyana Taylor’s birthday celebration.
Future also posted on his Instagram Story on (Nov. 29) a photo of the model while they both were in Abu Dhabi, with a caption saying, “Flawless. Tap for details.”
RELATED: Future Makes It Insta-Official With Rumored Girlfriend Lori Harvey, And Fans Have Some Seriously Mixed Feelings
It was previously reported that the rumored couple spent time together in Atlanta at Future’s all-white birthday bash.
A 2015 video of Lori and her mother recently resurfaced on Celebrity Insider where an 18-year-old Harvey responds to a light-hearted dating advice conversation. “No athletes, no rappers, we’re going to go down the list,” her mother jokes before continuing, “Don’t fit in, stand out.”
Harvey was previously romantically involved with Trey Songz, Memphis Depay and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS