Tyler Perry Slams The Oscars For Snubbing Jennifer Lopez: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were announced this morning and, like usual, Black and brown folks were snubbed. Tyler Perry was not here for it. While in New York City, TMZ caught up with Perry who slammed the nominations, “I’m upset, man. J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkafina didn’t get nominated. She should’ve got nominated. That’s crazy.” See the clip below:

Jennifer Lopez played a stripper in the critically acclaimed Hustlers, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Awkwafina also won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell but was still ignored. Lopez has never been nominated for an Academy Award.



Social media has been buzzing with other snubs like Lupita Nyong’o in Us, Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name and Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy. The only Black actor who received an Oscar nomination was Cynthia Erivo for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet.



Tyler Perry is the first African-American to own a major film studio, so, thankfully, he is not beholden to the powers that be in Hollywood. His new film, A Fall From Grace, hits Netflix on Friday, January 17.