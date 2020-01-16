Martin Lawrence Says He And Tisha Campbell ‘Are Good’ After Comments Over Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Martin Lawrence attends the Bad Boys For Life Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach on January 12, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Campbell also commented on her relationship with her former ‘Martin’ co-star.

In 1997, Tisha Campbell filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Martin Lawrence while they were still co-staring on Martin, and since, it hasn’t been brought up much by either party.

That was until a GQ journalist asked about it during a profile Lawrence did for the magazine. His response to a question raised some eyebrows.

“It was all a lot of bulls**t," Lawrence said. "... We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show."

After hearing this, Campbell herself responded to the interview. During a Thursday (January 16) appearance on CBS’ The Talk, she admitted that while she was caught off-guard by the remarks, she says her relationship with Lawrence is good.

"I can’t go into much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no. But, what I can say is … I was actually kind of shocked," she said. “So I hit [Lawrence] up. He called me within a minute … He was like, 'Don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past, and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you and I love your family.’"

She continued: "... Again, I’m not going to go into details, because I want to respect his privacy and I want to respect mine. But I will say, by the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing. And I got a chance to experience that and I’m so glad we’re in a good place right now."

This likely prompted Martin Lawrence to issue a final proclamation  just hours later. Via his Instagram, he wrote, “Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be! #teammartymar #yougogirl.” See below:

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment

