Kanye West Reportedly Asked A White Actor To Portray Him In His Biopic

Between his support of Donald Trump and taking a religious approach to his music, just about any headline involving Kanye West is becoming less shocking.

Most recently though, ‘Ye seems to be thinking about a biopic surrounding his life and reportedly wants a white actor to portray him.

According to Pineapple Express star Danny McBride, Yeezy flew him to his house and was very convincing in his pitch over the potential project. McBride says Yeezy even watched his 7-year-old son play Fortnite.

“Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life,” McBride said, according to The Guardian. “That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I’m able to portray? I have no clue.”

McBride’s involvement in any Kanye biopic though will be shelved for quite some time since his HBO show The Righteous Gemstones was recently renewed.

“That was a pretty incredible day,” he told the publication. “Maybe someday we’ll make the film. Who knows?”

Danny McBride also described his wild day with Kanye West last summer during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch the interview segment about it below.