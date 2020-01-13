Kim Kardashian Outraged Over Fake Kanye West Video Showing Him Riding And Falling Off A Horse

Kim Kardashian is a lot of things, and one of them is a steadfast defender of her family.

A video clip of a man riding a horse in-front of a church congregation recently went viral and shows the horse becoming visibly agitated and eventually throwing the man off of its body. Many believed the man to be Kim’s husband, Kanye West, but apparently, that is not the case.

Many outlets, including WorldStarHipHop and Hot 97, dubbed the horseback preacher to be ‘Ye during one of his Sunday Service events. Kardashian now wants everyone to know that the clip has nothing to do with Mr. West.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Switches Her Stance And Reveals She Agrees With Kanye West On The Makeup Ban For 6-Year-Old Daughter

Kim retweeted the New York radio station’s tweet about the viral clip and struck back.

“Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating,” she tweeted. “This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir.”

It’s unclear as to exactly where the clip came from or who is actually in it.

See Kim’s tweet below.