Blac Chyna Excitedly Watches Her Mother Tokyo Toni Remarry Ex-Husband

Blac Chyna’s Valentine’s Day was a bit more special than normal.

That’s because she got to watch her mother, Tokyo Toni, get remarried to her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter. The 31-year-old took to her Instagram live to share a video with her fans that showed her digitally witness the knot tying ceremony.

Chyna and Toni have notoriously had a rocky relationship, so for daughter to be happy for her mom’s big day is huge.

During the livestream, Toni is wearing a white dress and veil as Marcellus dons a tuxedo that includes a white blazer and black bow tie. The couple listen on as their officiator announces them husband and wife with onlookers subsequently clapping and cheering them on.

Toni and Marcellus initially married in 2012 before getting a divorce five years later. Their split made headlines, particularly because Marcellus got a restraining order against Toni after she allegedly threatened to crack his head open.

Guess that’s all water under the bridge now. Congrats to the happy couple! Watch video of the marriage below.