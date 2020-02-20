Tyler Perry's New Comedy About Kid Rapper ‘Young Dylan' Drops Trailer

Young Dylan, also known as Dylan Gilmer, is set to take his talents to TV with the help of Tyler Perry. Nickelodeon’s new series, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, will premiere Feb. 29, at 8:30 (ET/PT).



According to the press release, the show description states, “Dylan’s grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) realizes that raising her grandson is too much to take on, so she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter). Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins.”

Perry made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October, when Gilmer was a guest, and announced that the young rapper would be starring in his own TV series.



