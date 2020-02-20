Tyler Perry's New Comedy About Kid Rapper ‘Young Dylan' Drops Trailer

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Young Dylan, also known as Dylan Gilmer, is set to take his talents to TV with the help of Tyler Perry. Nickelodeon’s new series, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, will premiere Feb. 29, at 8:30 (ET/PT).
According to the press release, the show description states, “Dylan’s grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) realizes that raising her grandson is too much to take on, so she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter). Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins.”
Perry made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October, when Gilmer was a guest, and announced that the young rapper would be starring in his own TV series.
“I’m excited to work with Brian (Robbins) and the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences,” Perry told Degeneres. “I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”
The 10-year-old phenom has been seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2019.
Watch the first clip of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan below:
