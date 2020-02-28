Rob Kardashian Gets Setback In Custody Battle With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian’s request to take custody from his ex, Blac Chyna, of their daughter Dream has been denied. The news is the latest in a lengthy, contentious battle between the estranged couple.

Kardashian, 32, filed for primary custody of his 3-year-old in January, stating that Chyna is “out of control,” People reports. His request would only allow her weekend visitation with a nanny present.

But a Los Angeles judge recently rejected his emergency motion, according to court documents. However he will still be able to argue for custody without an immediate decision from the court.

Chyna, 31, says she was shocked to hear about the custody battle that could result in her seeing her daughter only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends with supervision.

“All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian,” said Lynne M. Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, in a statement to People. “Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much.”

“Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream,” the statement continued. “She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother — without any child support from Rob.”