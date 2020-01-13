Blac Chyna Reportedly Denies Rob Kardashian's Allegations That She’s A Violent Drug Addict

Rob Kardashian is reportedly seeking primary custody of his daughter, Dream. In legal docs Kardashian filed, he accused Blac Chyna of being an unfit mother, claiming she's a drunk drug addict. He claims she snorts cocaine and has had violent outbursts, including throwing a sharp object at a hairdresser.



TMZ reported Rob believes her behavior has had a negative impact on the 3-year-old, alleging she is "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her." He also claims the child curses because of Chyna. Khloe Kardashian can allegedly confirm behavioral changes in Dream.

Blac Chyna is reportedly answering back. A close source tells TMZ, "She denies all of these nasty accusations and says Rob is a bald-faced liar." Chyna also maintains she has "never done drugs in front of her children and only drinks on occasion ... when her kids are not around."

Clearly, this is going to be a vicious custody battle. The two began dating in early 2016, Dream was born in November and they split by mid-2017.