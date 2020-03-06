How Black Astronauts Battled Racism In Space

In 1983 Guion Stewart Bluford, Jr. became the first African-American in space as part of the Orbiter Challenger crew. His career at NASA began in 1978 and his story, along with other space pioneers, is being documented in a revealing series on the Smithsonian Channel, Black In Space: Breaking The Color Barrier.

Produced in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Black In Space features the personal stories of several African-American pioneers of the Space Race including Edward Dwight, a U.S. Air Force pilot and early NASA contender; Guion Bluford, the first African American to go to space; Frederick Gregory, the first African American to pilot and command a NASA mission; and Ronald McNair, who tragically perished in the Challenger disaster in 1986.