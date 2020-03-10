Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Family Photo And Message At Kobe And Gianna Mural

Vanessa Bryant is showing incredible strength as she continues to grieve the sudden loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

On Monday (March 9), Bryant shared a touching photo on Instagram posing with her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The four stood in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna, who died, along with seven others, in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

The mural illustrates Gianna smiling with her eyes closed and Kobe kissing her forehead, both with a halo over their heads. Vanessa captioned the photo quoting the lyrics to “Smile” by the late Nat King Cole.

“Smile though your heart is aching. Smile even though it’s breaking,” Bryant wrote. “When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by. If you smile through your fear and sorrow.”