Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Family Photo And Message At Kobe And Gianna Mural

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Vanessa Bryant is showing incredible strength as she continues to grieve the sudden loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.
On Monday (March 9), Bryant shared a touching photo on Instagram posing with her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The four stood in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna, who died, along with seven others, in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26.
The mural illustrates Gianna smiling with her eyes closed and Kobe kissing her forehead, both with a halo over their heads. Vanessa captioned the photo quoting the lyrics to “Smile” by the late Nat King Cole.
“Smile though your heart is aching. Smile even though it’s breaking,” Bryant wrote. “When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by. If you smile through your fear and sorrow.”
This post comes just one day after Vanessa shared a single photo of her oldest daughter Natalia smiling in front of the same mural in preparation for her winter formal.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Resurfaces On Social Media In Heartwarming Post
As Vanessa and her daughters continue to grieve, fans shared supportive comments about the strength of their family.
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS