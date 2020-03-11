Michael Strahan Custody Battle: Claims Ex-Wife Abuses Twin Daughters

Michael Strahan is headed into a messy custody battle with one of his ex-wives, claiming she abuses their teenage daughters.

According to TMZ, Strahan says his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, is abusing their daughters Sophia and Isabella both physically and emotionally. He is now seeking primary custody of the 15-year-old twins.

Michael claims Jean's been engaging in a "pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years" and he will provide proof in sealed files, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The “Good Morning America” co-host and former NFL star reportedly has visitation rights, but wants the girls to live with him in New York. He wants Jean to have visitation rights but is looking to have his ex held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged abuse.

The twin girls reportedly live in North Carolina with their mother.

Michael recently shared a few photographs of his daughters last month, saying he was honored to be a #GirlDad.