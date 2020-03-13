Find Out Who Rosario Dawson Is Supporting For President

Rosario Dawson is clearly in love with her boyfriend Cory Booker, but that doesn’t stop her from being a woman of her own political mind.

In an Instagram post on Monday (March 9), the actress revealed she voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. This comes as the New Jersey senator endorsed Sanders' now-sole rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

So, what's a couple to do when they disagree on who can best run the country, particularly when one of you actually went out for the jobe?

"I got to vote for Bernie again and I did," wrote Dawson. "Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words."

She continued: "To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books. Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now."

While Dawson didn’t mention anything about her boo endorsing Biden, she did comment on criticism that Sanders’ supporters received for bullying other candidates’ supporters via social media.