Find Out Who Rosario Dawson Is Supporting For President

arrives for the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Zombieland Double Tap" held at Regency Village Theatre on October 10, 2019 in Westwood, California.

Find Out Who Rosario Dawson Is Supporting For President

This is one area where she and boyfriend, Sen. Cory Booker just do not see eye-to-eye.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Rosario Dawson is clearly in love with her boyfriend Cory Booker, but that doesn’t stop her from being a woman of her own political mind. 

In an Instagram post on Monday (March 9), the actress revealed she voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. This comes as the New Jersey senator endorsed Sanders' now-sole rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

So, what's a couple to do when they disagree on who can best run the country, particularly when one of you actually went out for the jobe? 

"I got to vote for Bernie again and I did," wrote Dawson. "Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words."

She continued: "To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books. Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now."

While Dawson didn’t mention anything about her boo endorsing Biden, she did comment on criticism that Sanders’ supporters received for bullying other candidates’ supporters via social media.

View this post on Instagram

Not Me Us I got to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words. To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books. Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now. That we truly stand for each other. Earthizen Humanity First! Please-No more bullying. No more mocking. No more trolling. We can be better than that so why not be? Let our decency, honesty and humanity ring loud and true. It’s much more constructive, believe me. March to the polls and let’s make sure folks are registered and able to vote by any means necessary. PS: Upset about our primary/electoral system? Elections and much else (equity much?) aren’t fair. Voter suppression efforts like redistricting, gerrymandering and voter purging (among many other issues) have long since made that clear. That’s why voting is only one of many ways we can transform our system for the better (fill out your census!). So please stay in the game, no matter what, and continue the fight our ancestors fought with fewer means and resources, not just so that we could bicker on social media, but so that we could continue to improve conditions for each other and make the path that much better, healthier and clearer for the generations to come. Blessings to you all. #NotMeUs

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

"No more bullying. No more mocking. No more trolling. We can be better than that so why not be?" she continued. "Let our decency, honesty and humanity ring loud and true. It’s much more constructive, believe me. March to the polls and let’s make sure folks are registered and able to vote by any means necessary."

Interestingly, Dawson wrote her reasons for voting for Sanders under a tweet made about “absolute thinking.”

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs