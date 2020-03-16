Idris Elba Tests Come Back Positive for Coronavirus

No matter how much money or access is pouring throughout Hollywood, no one is immune to contracting the COVID-19, now commonly known as coronavirus.

The latest star to contract the disease is British actor, Idris Elba. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Elba, who joins Oscar winning actor, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed on Monday (March 16) that he has tested positive for coronavirus, although he is not showing any symptoms as of yet.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” said Elba in a tweet.