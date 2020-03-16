Idris Elba Tests Come Back Positive for Coronavirus

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
No matter how much money or access is pouring throughout Hollywood, no one is immune to contracting the COVID-19, now commonly known as coronavirus.
The latest star to contract the disease is British actor, Idris Elba. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Elba, who joins Oscar winning actor, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed on Monday (March 16) that he has tested positive for coronavirus, although he is not showing any symptoms as of yet.
"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” said Elba in a tweet.
Elba joins nearly 170,000 people who have tested positive for the virus worldwide. In the United States alone, the latest numbers as of today show that 3,700 infected people with 64 ultimately perishing from the disease.
Elba's wife, Sabrina, sat silently by his side as he made his announcement. She has not been tested as of yet, but the 47-year old actor says she is “doing OK.” Elba got tested last Friday after coming into contact with someone who proved to be positive. After deciding to quarantine himself over the weekend, the actor says that his results came in today.
Elba encourages his fans to practice social distancing, proper hand washing, and transparency during these trying times. The actor ended his announcement reminding folks “don’t freak out” as he promises to provide further updates on his health.
Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
