Taye Diggs Says 'The Best Man' Television Show Is Ready To Go

Fans may have started losing hope for a third installment of The Best Man, but Taye Diggs is here to revive it.

During a recent appearance on CBS' The Talk, Diggs revealed that a three-quel is still being discussed — though it might land up on the small screen.

“I do think it will happen," Diggs told the hosts. "We’ve all been in discussions with the director Malcolm Lee. I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform. But the script has already been written, so we’ll see.”

RELATED: What 'The Best Man' Got Right (And Wrong) About Black Love

The Best Man, starring Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, and Monica Calhoun, hit theaters in 1999 and remains a classic. The sequel, The Best Man Holiday, came out in 2013 and was a box office success with a $70 million gross. At the time, Universal announced the third installment, rumored to be called Best Man Wedding, would be released in 2016. But last year, Malcolm Lee revealed it had been stalled due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences between him and the studio.

There were fourteen years between the first two films. Let's hope we won't have to wait till 2027 for the next one.