Why Trevor Noah Premiered ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’ On YouTube

In response to cabin fever spiking in response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah premiered his new remote series, The Daily Social Distancing Show on Wednesday (March 18).

Now self-isolating in his New York City home, the late night host said The Daily Show’s behind-the-scenes team of writers, producers, and directors decided that they were “just going to chill at home and use the technology [they] have to try and make a show.”

The remote spinoff can be streamed on The Daily Show’s YouTube channel.

“Right now, we don’t know when we’ll go back to the studio. Coronavirus changed everybody’s lives,” the Comedy Central talent host shared at the start of the first episode. “What we’ve decided to do is make The Daily Show from ‘homes’. Not just my home but everyone’s home.”

As episode one continues, similarities of the Daily Show script run as normal. Daily headlines are discussed including the racist “kung-flu” controversy that was reopened during President Trump’s most recent press conference where he defended the offensive rhetoric after being instructed not to by the World Health Organization.

Noah also gave recommendations on how people can help those who are the most affected during the crisis and growing epidemic. A special video chat between the host and Roy Wood, Jr. show the two comparing each other’s quarantine experiences.

“We all need to pull together and help out however we can because it’s going to be a ride and the only way we can make this journey a little more tolerable is if we travel on it together,” he said in closing.

The Daily Social Distancing Show will premiere on a day-to-day basis.

Watch the first episode below: