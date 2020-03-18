Jamaican Family Stationed In Wuhan, China Shares Smart Advice During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Shirleys, a Jamaican family, who have been living in Wuhan, China the coronavirus (COVID-19) epicenter, shared an uplifting video on Monday (March 16) about how they are remaining positive during the pandemic.

While those of us in the United States have been dealing with self-quarantine and social distancing for less than two weeks, the Shirleys have been on lockdown for the past two months. The family of four have provided a few helpful tips on what they are doing to protect their mental, physical, and emotional health.

The seven-minute video was shared by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holmes and has so far reached thousands.

