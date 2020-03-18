Jamaican Family Stationed In Wuhan, China Shares Smart Advice During Coronavirus Outbreak

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Shirleys, a Jamaican family, who have been living in Wuhan, China the coronavirus (COVID-19) epicenter, shared an uplifting video on Monday (March 16) about how they are remaining positive during the pandemic.
While those of us in the United States have been dealing with self-quarantine and social distancing for less than two weeks, the Shirleys have been on lockdown for the past two months. The family of four have provided a few helpful tips on what they are doing to protect their mental, physical, and emotional health.
The seven-minute video was shared by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holmes and has so far reached thousands.
“We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” says the mother, Eileen.
In addition to maintaining good hygiene practices including the washing of hands several times a day and wearing surgical masks when they go outside, the family swears by a Jamaican concoction that they believe boosts the immune system consisting of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. The beverage is frequently consumed in their home, much to the chagrin of their oldest son.
Eileen’s youngest son Cruz, smiles brightly as he delivers his optimism into the world.
“This war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” he says. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This everybody’s fight.”
The family’s eldest son, Chayse, continued the hopeful message to remind everyone that the recovery rate is increasing and he predicts that, “soon, there will be no more coronavirus cases in China.”
For more information about the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, please visit cdc.gov.
Photo by Getty Stock Images
