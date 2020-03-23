Watch Oprah Winfrey FaceTime Idris Elba While in Quarantine

Oprah Winfrey launched a new Apple TV series on Sunday (March 22), Oprah Talks COVID-19, to discuss all-things coronavirus as the world grapples with the pandemic.

For the first episode, Winfrey interviewed actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who have been in quarantine since Elba tested positive for the virus.

Elba shared the news with Twitter followers on March 16, letting fans know he was “feeling ok.” He encouraged others to practice social distancing and proper handwashing during this time to stop the spread of the coronavirus.