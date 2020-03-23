Watch Oprah Winfrey FaceTime Idris Elba While in Quarantine

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Oprah Winfrey launched a new Apple TV series on Sunday (March 22), Oprah Talks COVID-19, to discuss all-things coronavirus as the world grapples with the pandemic.
For the first episode, Winfrey interviewed actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who have been in quarantine since Elba tested positive for the virus.
Elba shared the news with Twitter followers on March 16, letting fans know he was “feeling ok.” He encouraged others to practice social distancing and proper handwashing during this time to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Winfrey gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the series by sharing a clip of the FaceTime interview with the couple.
During the interview, Elba explained that he’s not surprised a virus has shaken the world.
“One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race,” Elba said. “It is no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves.”
Throughout the series, Winfrey says she will continue to have remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges caused by COVID-19.
New episodes will be available weekly, and clips from new episodes are free on Apple News.
