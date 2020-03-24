How To Watch ‘Bad Boys For Life’ While Social Distancing

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith may have taken their own sweet time making the sequel to their 1995 hit Bad Boys II, but fans will not have to wait very long to watch it at home.

Bad Boys For Life was released in North America on January 17 and opened to a $59 Million domestic box office. The third installment in the Bad Boys series continued the saga of Miami PD cops Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and is currently the highest grossing film of 2020.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most movie theaters in America are closing, so many Hollywood studios are either making theatrical releases available via video on demand, or pushing up scheduled digital releases. According to People.com, Bad Boys For Life will be available in homes as early as March 31 on digital and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD later on April 21.

Those with the patience (and the equipment) to wait for the DVD drop will be treated to over 50 minutes of bonus features, including an alternative ending, extended and additional scenes, bloopers and more.

Last week, it was announced that recent theatrical releases like The Invisible Man and Bloodshot would be released early on home video and now Bad Boys For Life joins what is sure to be a growing list.