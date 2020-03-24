The Surprising Restriction Kenya Moore Put on Marc Daly’s Custody Visits

The drama between RHOA star Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly continues to get ugly.

The reality TV stars are in the middle of a divorce while trying to co-parent their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

However, Moore says Daly is no longer allowed in her home.



In a preview of Sunday’s episode, Moore said, “I just don’t know how to even make the visitation work. Yes, he can see her whenever he comes here.”



She also added he could not come to her house, “No, I don’t want him to stay here.”



Moore, unfortunately, hasn’t gotten very much sympathy from her castmate NeNe Leakes, who told PEOPLE on March 2, “what goes around, comes around, and Kenya had this coming. She has interfered with other girls on this show’s relationships. Years ago, when [Phaedra Parks] was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing around with the whole situation. And then this year, she brings another woman in front of [Tanya Sam], saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to their relationship.”

She also added, “Plus, she had discussed me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it.”



Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and gave birth to their daughter Brooklynon November 4, 2018.

The couple split in September 2019.