Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Tackles Relationship Challenges Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In this Wednesday's (March 25) episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith will walk through the potential triggers in relationships while the nation remains in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People the co-host will sit alongside Dr. Ramani Durvasula and motivational vlogger Jay Shetty in addition to the show’s co-hosts Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know

Communicating that you might need space was one of the topics on the table for discussion.

“If you’re just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don’t explain why we want it,” Shetty said. “If you just go up to your partner and say, ‘I want space’ or ‘I need space,’ they don’t know why you want it and so now they’re confused, now they’re filling the text of going, ‘Oh maybe he or she doesn’t like me.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama On How Barack, Malia and Sasha Are Dealing With The Coronavirus Outbreak

Pinkett-Smith soon chimed in to respond saying, “I think that’s true because if you say to somebody, ‘I need space,’ sometimes that’s a trigger for one step towards divorce. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means, ‘Hey I need two hours, please.”

Red Table Talk airs on Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 12 p.m. EST.

You can watch the clip here.