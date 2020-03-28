Luenell Admits She Took Drastic Measures Against Her Own Daughter To Avoid Coronavirus

Coronavirus is no joke, and nobody knows that better than Luenell. The comedian revealed on Instagram that she's taken drastic measures to avoid catching the potentially deadly virus, including cutting off members of her own family.

Luenell, 61, kicked her daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, out of her home after Da’Nelle apparently went too far making jokes about her mother's concern about the virus. In an emotional post, Luenell says she was left with no choice but to ban her daughter from her home for not taking coronavirus seriously enough.

RELATED: Luenell Reveals Lizzo's Unexpected Reaction To Their Meeting

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD,” reads the caption. “I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as ‘woke’ as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is. #fukthesekids.”