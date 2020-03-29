Joseline Hernandez Struggles To Run A Strip Club In New Reality Series Trailer

Joseline Hernandez’s new reality show Joseline's Cabaret Miami isn’t even out yet, but is already heating up screens with drama.

The show follows Hernandez’s work to run a gentlemen’s club using her experience as a former stripper. The former Love & Hip Hop star shared a preview of the upcoming episode on Saturday (March 28) showing some tensions between the dancers.

In the trailer, the dancers are seen arguing with each other before causing issues during a rehearsal with Hernandez.

“You don’t think i know how to handle these little two dollar a** tricks?” Hernandez said in the video.

But it looks like she’s having trouble doing just that. The preview shows the dancers getting into a fight in the dressing room after confronting Hernandez about how much they are getting paid.

A new episode is released every Sunday at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on Zeus Network.

Watch the preview below: