Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Respond To Donald Trump's Petty Tweet About Their Move To L.A.

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently announced that they would be relocating to Los Angeles after their controversial departure from the Royal Family. While many Californians are happy to welcome them back (Meghan was raised here and her mother still lives here), President Donald Trump is not exactly bringing out the welcome wagon.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the United States, Trump found the time to tweet on Sunday (March 29) that America “will not pay for their security protection.”
RELATED: Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Baby Archie Moved to Los Angeles
“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted.
However, the couple has no plans to request a security detail from the U.S. government, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, according to People. They have already arranged for privately funded security.
They will formally step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31 and will no longer carry out official duties on behalf of the Queen.
Consequently, Buckingham Palace announced in January that the Duke and Duchess will no longer receive public funds, including taxpayer-funded security.
The couple plan to become financially independent, with Meghan already announcing plans to return to her acting roots by lending her voice to the upcoming movie Elephants.
Harry and Meghan had been living in Vancouver, Canada after they made the stunning announcement that they decided to end their royal duties. They now reportedly live in a compound in Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son Archie.
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS