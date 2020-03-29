Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Respond To Donald Trump's Petty Tweet About Their Move To L.A.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently announced that they would be relocating to Los Angeles after their controversial departure from the Royal Family. While many Californians are happy to welcome them back (Meghan was raised here and her mother still lives here), President Donald Trump is not exactly bringing out the welcome wagon.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the United States, Trump found the time to tweet on Sunday (March 29) that America “will not pay for their security protection.”

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted.