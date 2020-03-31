Ava DuVernay To Launch Weekly Digital Film Series

The coronavirus outbreak is making people quarantine, and thus, they’re streaming shows and movies to keep sane. Thankfully, Ava DuVernay will have us covered with indie films.

Launching on April 1, #ArrayMatinee is a new, weekly digital film series that will include independent films from Array Releasing roster of global features.

Each Wednesday, starting tomorrow, Array will showcase five films, via Vimeo and Netflix, while viewers will be able to “watch and tweet” to engage and connect with each other using the #ArrayMatinee on Twitter.



Ava DuVernay founded Array in 2010, which is a grassroots distribution, arts and advocacy collective focused on films by people of color and women.

The films featured include: Ayanda (South Africa), Out of My Hand (Liberia), The House on Coco Road (Grenada), Yaya (South Africa), and The Burial of Kojo (Ghana).



Read more about the films that will be featured here.