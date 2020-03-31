Eva Marcille Responds To NeNe Leakes' Comments That She Should Be Fired From 'Real Housewives'

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Eva Marcille-Sterling attends the WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" premiere event at Republic Lounge on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

She only needed three words to get her point across.

Published 7 hours ago

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (March 30), NeNe Leakes let it be known that she thinks one member of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast should lose her peach: Eva Marcille.

The one-time friends have fallen out lately, and NeNe's harsh comments didn't do much to repair their relationship. Now, Eva is responding to NeNe's remarks that she hasn't "carried her weight" on the show — and she only needs three words to do it.

"Oooh, she's bothered..." Eva purrs into the camera in a new video posted to Instagram:

In her caption, she also made it clear her appearance is unaided by makeup, filters or FaceTune. Is that another subliminal shot at NeNe?

Who knows, but it's clear that these two aren't resolving their differences anytime soon.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

