Eva Marcille Responds To NeNe Leakes' Comments That She Should Be Fired From 'Real Housewives'

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (March 30), NeNe Leakes let it be known that she thinks one member of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast should lose her peach: Eva Marcille.

The one-time friends have fallen out lately, and NeNe's harsh comments didn't do much to repair their relationship. Now, Eva is responding to NeNe's remarks that she hasn't "carried her weight" on the show — and she only needs three words to do it.

"Oooh, she's bothered..." Eva purrs into the camera in a new video posted to Instagram: