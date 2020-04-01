Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle A Year After His Murder

Hussle was tragically killed on March 31, 2019, after he was shot near his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing Company, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The late rapper, activist, and entrepreneur was 33-years-old.

“The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago,” the actress wrote in the caption. “God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this.”

Lauren London publicly shared her personal thoughts on her fiancé Nipsey Hussle a year after his death in an emotional post on her Instagram, Tuesday (March 31).

“God's Grace and Mercy have carried me this far,” London said. “As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

The couple shares a 3-year-old son Kross Ermias. The late entertainer is also survived by his 11-year-old daughter Emani, from a previous relationship.

At Nipsey Hussle’s public funeral in April 2019, a crowd of 21,000 gathered to pay their respects at the Los Angeles Staples Center, and London shared an emotional tribute.

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge,” London shared with the crowd. “This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people; that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”

Nipsey Hussle was allegedly shot and killed by Eric Holder, who has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Until we are together again…. I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already) 🏁” London concluded in the heartfelt tribute.