‘Selah and The Spades’ Trailer Shows A Black Teen Stacking The Deck In Her Favor

On April 17, Amazon studios will premiere the directorial debut from writer/director Tayarisha Poe (Honey and Trombones, Two Sentence Horror Stories) entitled Selah and The Spades. The Philadelphia-based filmmaker presents the intriguing story of a 17-year-old anti-heroine hellbent on leaving her mark on the world.

From Amazon:

In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions. Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone) runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills.