Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Give Emotional First Interview After Kobe Bryant's Death

They share their thoughts on his induction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and his daughter Natalia Bryant have given their first interview after his death, and it was an emotional one.

The NBA legend's widow and child spoke to ESPN about the recent news that Kobe will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. 

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him," says Vanessa. "Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate. But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

She continues, “We’re incredibly proud of him and rest in solace knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

Watch the touching interview below:

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

