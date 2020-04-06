Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Confront Their Marriage Issues

Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star is confronting issues circling her marriage, and it’s not Kenya Moore.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker had an uncomfortable conversation about where their marriage is headed, and Tucker says that he is not “f**king happy.” During a show highlight of a recent episode of the explosive Bravo reality show, Burruss’ husband of six years shared his feelings on his happiness or lack thereof.

“I don’t do the sh*t that I like to do,” Tucker said explaining that his passion truly lies in production, television, and film work.

“We’re starting a trucking company, I don’t want to be a f**king trucker,” he told Burruss.

She went on to remind her husband that she did support her husband’s vision to produce a film but it was out of her control that he didn’t move forward in the next steps.

“I’m not really stepping out there, because I’m so worried that I stay this guy,” he responded. “You know for me, I don’t really mind supporting you because I want your sh*t to blow, that’s with all my heart.”

Tucker explained to his wife that although he supports his wife’s dreams, he wishes that she would be more present with her family.

The conversation ended with an apology and a hug.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays 8/7C.

Check out the clip below: