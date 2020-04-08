Taraji P. Henson Is Working To Provide Free Therapy To African Americans In Underserved Communities

While the coronavirus is having a physical impact across the country, especially in Black communities, there is also a mental health impact. Taraji P. Henson is stepping up to help those in need of therapy to make it through these tough times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Henson is launching the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to raise money for mental health professionals to assist people in underserved Black communities .BLHF executive director Tracie Jade Jenkins said, "It’s our priority to provide care to those in need, who do not have accessibility or the ability to afford culturally competent therapists. We also need to remove the stigma around mental illness. It’s okay not to be okay.”

Registration will start on the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation’s site on April 15. Additionally, donations can be made by texting NOSTIGMA to 707070. The foundation was named in honor of Taraji’s father who suffered with mental health after serving in the Vietnam War.



See Taraji make the announcement below: